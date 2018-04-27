Oliver HuntemannBorn 19 June 1968
Oliver Huntemann
1968-06-19
Oliver Huntemann Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Huntemann (born 19 June 1968, Hannover) is a German electronic music producer and internationally touring DJ.
Rotlicht
Rotlicht
Poltergeist
Taktik
Humano (Victor Ruiz Remix)
Terra (Joseph Capriati Remix)
Diablo
Pech
Agua (Carl Craig Remix)
Orient Express (w/ Portable - Continue [Acapella])
Rubin
Agua
Cracker Capers
Magnet
Rubin (with Stephan Bodzin)
NYC (Keep On Playin')
Trummerfeld
Shanghai Spinner (Joey Beltram Remix)
Rikarda (Paul Ritch Remix)
