Brian Etheridge
Three motets from "Sacrae Cantiones"
Ivan Lukačić
Three motets from "Sacrae Cantiones"
Three motets ('Sacrae Cantiones')
Ivan Lukačić
Three motets ('Sacrae Cantiones')
Three motets ('Sacrae Cantiones')
Conductor
Past BBC Events
Winter Proms 1972–3: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1973-01-05T17:36:41
5
Jan
1973
Winter Proms 1972–3: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
