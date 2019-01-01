Total is an American girl group originally from the Plainfield, New Jersey area and one of the signature acts of Sean Combs' Bad Boy Records imprint during the 1990s. The group consisted of members Kima Raynor, Keisha Spivey, and Pamela Long. Total is best known for their hits "What You Want" (Featuring Mase), "Kissing You", "Can't You See" (featuring The Notorious B.I.G.), and "What About Us?" and "Trippin'", both featuring Missy Elliott. Long was also featured on The Notorious B.I.G.'s hit song "Hypnotize", singing the chorus.