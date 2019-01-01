TotalAmerican female R&B group. Formed 1994. Disbanded 2000
Total
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02xb1lk.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ac0f4e0-ce3c-454b-b734-89d549c3b387
Total Biography (Wikipedia)
Total is an American girl group originally from the Plainfield, New Jersey area and one of the signature acts of Sean Combs' Bad Boy Records imprint during the 1990s. The group consisted of members Kima Raynor, Keisha Spivey, and Pamela Long. Total is best known for their hits "What You Want" (Featuring Mase), "Kissing You", "Can't You See" (featuring The Notorious B.I.G.), and "What About Us?" and "Trippin'", both featuring Missy Elliott. Long was also featured on The Notorious B.I.G.'s hit song "Hypnotize", singing the chorus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Total Tracks
Sort by
Can't You See (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.)
Total
Can't You See (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xb1lk.jpglink
Can't You See (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.)
Last played on
Loungin (Who Do Ya Luv) (feat. Total)
LL Cool J
Loungin (Who Do Ya Luv) (feat. Total)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjht.jpglink
Loungin (Who Do Ya Luv) (feat. Total)
Last played on
No One Else
Total
No One Else
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xb1lk.jpglink
No One Else
Last played on
What You Want (feat. Total)
Mase
What You Want (feat. Total)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swx0z.jpglink
What You Want (feat. Total)
Last played on
What About Us? (feat. Missy Elliott)
Total
What About Us? (feat. Missy Elliott)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xb1lk.jpglink
What About Us? (feat. Missy Elliott)
Last played on
Kissin You
Total
Kissin You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xb1lk.jpglink
Kissin You
Last played on
Tell Me What You Want (feat. Total)
Mase
Tell Me What You Want (feat. Total)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swx0z.jpglink
Tell Me What You Want (feat. Total)
Last played on
What About Us (feat. Missy Elliott & Timbaland)
Total
What About Us (feat. Missy Elliott & Timbaland)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xb1lk.jpglink
What About Us (feat. Missy Elliott & Timbaland)
Last played on
No-One Else (Puff Daddy Remix) (feat. Foxy Brown)
Total
No-One Else (Puff Daddy Remix) (feat. Foxy Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xb1lk.jpglink
No-One Else (Puff Daddy Remix) (feat. Foxy Brown)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Playlists featuring Total
Total Links
Back to artist