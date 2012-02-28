Voodoo Glow SkullsFormed 1988
Voodoo Glow Skulls
1988
Voodoo Glow Skulls Biography (Wikipedia)
Voodoo Glow Skulls are an American ska punk band formed in 1988 in Riverside, California by brothers Frank, Eddie, and Jorge Casillas and their longtime friend Jerry O'Neill. Voodoo Glow Skulls first played at backyard parties and later at Spanky's Café in their hometown of Riverside, where they played shows with the Angry Samoans, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Firehose, Murphy's Law, and The Dickies.
Voodoo Glow Skulls Tracks
My Girlfriend Is A Chola
Voodoo Glow Skulls
My Girlfriend Is A Chola
My Girlfriend Is A Chola
El Coo Coi
Voodoo Glow Skulls
El Coo Coi
El Coo Coi
Shoot The Moon
Voodoo Glow Skulls
Shoot The Moon
Shoot The Moon
