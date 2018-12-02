Jane MorganBorn 3 May 1924
Jane Morgan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2abed250-551e-4f8b-b4e8-b41e462f6d95
Jane Morgan Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Morgan (born Florence Catherine Currier; May 3, 1924) is an American singer. Morgan initially found success in France and the UK before achieving recognition in the US. She received six gold records. She was a frequent nightclub and Broadway performer, and also appeared numerous times on American television, both as a singer and as a dramatic performer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jane Morgan Tracks
Sort by
The Day The Rain Came
Jane Morgan
The Day The Rain Came
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Day The Rain Came
Last played on
The days that the rains came down
Jane Morgan
The days that the rains came down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The days that the rains came down
Last played on
Everybody loves a lover
Jane Morgan
Everybody loves a lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody loves a lover
Last played on
If I Loved You
Jane Morgan
If I Loved You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Loved You
Last played on
The Day The Rain Came Down
Jane Morgan
The Day The Rain Came Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Day The Rain Came Down
Last played on
Two Different Worlds
Jane Morgan
Two Different Worlds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Different Worlds
Last played on
Red Sails in the Sunset
Jane Morgan
Red Sails in the Sunset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Sails in the Sunset
Last played on
Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime
Jane Morgan
Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beyond The Blue Horizon
Jane Morgan
Beyond The Blue Horizon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beyond The Blue Horizon
Last played on
With Open Arms
Jane Morgan
With Open Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With Open Arms
Last played on
Romantica
Jane Morgan
Romantica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Romantica
Last played on
If I Could Only Life My Life Again
Jane Morgan
If I Could Only Life My Life Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Could Only Life My Life Again
Last played on
An Affair To Remember
Jane Morgan
An Affair To Remember
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Affair To Remember
Last played on
Fascination
Jane Morgan
Fascination
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fascination
Last played on
Jane Morgan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist