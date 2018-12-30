The Jones GirlsFormed 1968
The Jones Girls
1968
The Jones Girls Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jones Girls were an American R&B vocal trio of sisters from Detroit, Michigan, United States. Consisted of Brenda, Shirley and Valorie Jones, The Jones Girls first signed and recorded for GM Records in 1970. The trio were best known for their singles during the late–1970s through the 1980s; most notably 1979's "You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else". After a six–year tenure with GM, They then recorded for Philadelphia International Records with Gamble & Huff.
The Jones Girls Tracks
You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else
You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else
Will You Be There
Will You Be There
Will You Be There
Get As Much Love As You Can
Get As Much Love As You Can
Get As Much Love As You Can
Better Things to Do
Better Things to Do
Better Things to Do
Baby Don't Go Yet
Baby Don't Go Yet
Baby Don't Go Yet
Nights Over Egypt
Nights Over Egypt
Nights Over Egypt
At Peace With Woman
At Peace With Woman
At Peace With Woman
You Made Me Love You
You Made Me Love You
You Made Me Love You
This Feeling's Killing Me
This Feeling's Killing Me
This Feeling's Killing Me
Dance Turned To Romance (Mike Maurro Edit)
Dance Turned To Romance (Mike Maurro Edit)
I Just Love The Man
I Just Love The Man
I Just Love The Man
Ay Ay Ay Ay
Ay Ay Ay Ay
Ay Ay Ay Ay
Taster Of The Honey (Not To Keeper Of The Bee)
Taster Of The Honey (Not To Keeper Of The Bee)
Keep It Comin'
Keep It Comin'
Keep It Comin'
That Man of Mine
That Man of Mine
That Man of Mine
