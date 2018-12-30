The Jones Girls were an American R&B vocal trio of sisters from Detroit, Michigan, United States. Consisted of Brenda, Shirley and Valorie Jones, The Jones Girls first signed and recorded for GM Records in 1970. The trio were best known for their singles during the late–1970s through the 1980s; most notably 1979's "You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else". After a six–year tenure with GM, They then recorded for Philadelphia International Records with Gamble & Huff.