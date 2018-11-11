T. Graham BrownBorn 30 October 1954
T. Graham Brown
1954-10-30
T. Graham Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
T. Graham Brown (born October 30, 1954, Arabi, Georgia), born Anthony Graham Brown, is a Grammy nominated American country/soul/gospel singer. Active since 1973, Brown has recorded a total of thirteen studio albums, and has charted more than twenty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Three of these singles — "Hell and High Water" and "Don't Go to Strangers" from 1986, and "Darlene" from 1988 — reached Number One, and eight more reached Top Ten.
T. Graham Brown Tracks
Darlene
Darlene
Come Hell Or High Water
Come Hell Or High Water
Don't Go To Strangers
Don't Go To Strangers
Hell And High Water
Hell And High Water
Wine Into Water
Wine Into Water
Silver Bells
Silver Bells
Water Into Wine
Water Into Wine
From A Stronger Place
From A Stronger Place
Which Way To Pray
Which Way To Pray
Moonshadow Road
Moonshadow Road
I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again
Sip By Sip
Sip By Sip
Mary Had a Little Lamb
Mary Had a Little Lamb
Keep Me From Blowing Away
T. Graham Brown Links
