T. Graham Brown (born October 30, 1954, Arabi, Georgia), born Anthony Graham Brown, is a Grammy nominated American country/soul/gospel singer. Active since 1973, Brown has recorded a total of thirteen studio albums, and has charted more than twenty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Three of these singles — "Hell and High Water" and "Don't Go to Strangers" from 1986, and "Darlene" from 1988 — reached Number One, and eight more reached Top Ten.