Metro Voices is a choir group based in London, England, that specialises in performing for the motion pictures. They work closely with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and with acclaimed British composer Craig Armstrong. They are known from their light and melodic singing (heard in the soundtrack from Love Actually) to their flamboyant and bombastic chorus (heard in the soundtrack from Romeo + Juliet and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest).

Metro Voices was formed in 1996, by singer and vocal coach Jenny O'Grady.