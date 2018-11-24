Metro VoicesFormed 1995
Metro Voices
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ab8cea7-f1a5-4242-8f64-bbf695181494
Metro Voices Biography (Wikipedia)
Metro Voices is a choir group based in London, England, that specialises in performing for the motion pictures. They work closely with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and with acclaimed British composer Craig Armstrong. They are known from their light and melodic singing (heard in the soundtrack from Love Actually) to their flamboyant and bombastic chorus (heard in the soundtrack from Romeo + Juliet and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest).
Metro Voices was formed in 1996, by singer and vocal coach Jenny O'Grady.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Metro Voices Tracks
Sort by
Robin Hood (2010) - Pact Sworn in Blood / Planting the Fields
Marc Streitenfeld
Robin Hood (2010) - Pact Sworn in Blood / Planting the Fields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robin Hood (2010) - Pact Sworn in Blood / Planting the Fields
Last played on
Careful My Toe
Christine Baranski
Careful My Toe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Careful My Toe
It Takes Two
Emily Blunt
It Takes Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtmh.jpglink
It Takes Two
Agony
Chris Pine
Agony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Agony
Giants In The Sky
Daniel Huttlestone
Giants In The Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giants In The Sky
A Very Nice Prince
Anna Kendrick
A Very Nice Prince
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Very Nice Prince
I Know Things Now
Lilla Crawford
I Know Things Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know Things Now
The Cow As White As Milk
Emily Blunt
The Cow As White As Milk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtmh.jpglink
The Cow As White As Milk
Rapunzel's Song
Mackenzie Mauzy
Rapunzel's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rapunzel's Song
Cinderella At The Grave
Joanna Riding
Cinderella At The Grave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cinderella At The Grave
Elizabeth - The Golden Age (2007) - Battle
Craig Armstrong
Elizabeth - The Golden Age (2007) - Battle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhwm.jpglink
Elizabeth - The Golden Age (2007) - Battle
Orchestra
Last played on
The Messenger (1995) - Angelo in Medio Ignis
Éric Serra
The Messenger (1995) - Angelo in Medio Ignis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Messenger (1995) - Angelo in Medio Ignis
Last played on
9 (2009) - Finding Answers
Danny Elfman
9 (2009) - Finding Answers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsm.jpglink
9 (2009) - Finding Answers
Orchestra
Last played on
Corpse Bride
Danny Elfman
Corpse Bride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsm.jpglink
Corpse Bride
Orchestra
Last played on
GRAVITY (2013): Gravity
Steven Price
GRAVITY (2013): Gravity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GRAVITY (2013): Gravity
Last played on
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) - Main Titles
Danny Elfman
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) - Main Titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsm.jpglink
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) - Main Titles
Orchestra
Last played on
UNBREAKABLE: Unbreakable
Newton Howard, James, Studio Orchestra, London Oratory School Chamber Choir, Metro Voices & Pete Anthony
UNBREAKABLE: Unbreakable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
UNBREAKABLE: Unbreakable
Performer
Last played on
Ball (feat. The London Session Orchestra)
Metro Voices
Ball (feat. The London Session Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhwm.jpglink
Ball (feat. The London Session Orchestra)
Last played on
Hanging (from: Plunkett & Macleane)
Craig Armstrong
Hanging (from: Plunkett & Macleane)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhwm.jpglink
Hanging (from: Plunkett & Macleane)
Last played on
Back to artist