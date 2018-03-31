Gizmodrome is a British-Italian-American rock supergroup formed in Italy in 2017. The four-piece band consists of Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Level 42 bassist Mark King, Italian keyboardist Vittorio Cosma, and guitarist Adrian Belew who played for Frank Zappa, King Crimson, Talking Heads and many others. The group's debut album, Gizmodrome, was released on September 15, 2017. The album was recorded in Milan over two weeks in Summer 2016 and Spring 2017.