Kenneth Downie. Born 1946
Kenneth Downie
1946
Kenneth Downie Biography
Kenneth Downie is a composer of brass band music.
He was born in Glasgow and educated at Greenock High School, the Royal Manchester College of Music and Durham University. He then became a specialist music teacher in schools before leaving his position as Head of Music at Poole Grammar School to go into the jewellery business in 1976.
Kenneth Downie Tracks
The Piper Of Dundee
Kenneth Downie
The Piper Of Dundee
The Piper Of Dundee
The Joybringer
Kenneth Downie
The Joybringer
The Joybringer
