Fernando Carlo (also known as Cope2) is an artist from the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, New York. He has been a graffiti artist since 1985, and has gained international credit[clarification needed] for his work. Cope2's cousin "Chico 80" influenced Cope into writing. In 1982, he made his own crew called Kids Destroy, eventually changing to Kings Destroy after he dubbed himself "King of the 4 Line". Cope2 is well known for his "throw-up," given to him by Cap from Style Wars, and is also a user of "wildstyle" graffiti, a style which originated in the Bronx.