Cope2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ab432bf-ba07-4023-984f-b93afaaff187
Cope2 Biography (Wikipedia)
Fernando Carlo (also known as Cope2) is an artist from the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, New York. He has been a graffiti artist since 1985, and has gained international credit[clarification needed] for his work. Cope2's cousin "Chico 80" influenced Cope into writing. In 1982, he made his own crew called Kids Destroy, eventually changing to Kings Destroy after he dubbed himself "King of the 4 Line". Cope2 is well known for his "throw-up," given to him by Cap from Style Wars, and is also a user of "wildstyle" graffiti, a style which originated in the Bronx.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cope2 Tracks
Sort by
Interlude
Cope2
Interlude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Interlude
Last played on
Back to artist