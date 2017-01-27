Jonathan LarsonBorn 4 February 1960. Died 25 January 1996
Jonathan Larson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ab30461-12e3-4c97-b716-c39f13015d29
Jonathan Larson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan David Larson (February 4, 1960 – January 25, 1996) was an American composer and playwright noted for exploring the social issues of multiculturalism, addiction, and homophobia in his work. Typical examples of his use of these themes are found in his works Rent and tick, tick... BOOM! He received three posthumous Tony Awards and a posthumous Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the rock musical Rent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jonathan Larson Tracks
Sort by
Seasons of Love
Anthony Rapp
Seasons of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seasons of Love
One Song Glory
Adam Pascal
One Song Glory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s581b.jpglink
One Song Glory
Light My Candle
Cast of Rent
Light My Candle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5bpt.jpglink
Light My Candle
Performer
Rent
Anthony Rapp
Rent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s58g4.jpglink
Rent
Seasons Of Love
The Company Of Rent
Seasons Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s57pb.jpglink
Seasons Of Love
Performer
Zombie
Jonathan Larson
Zombie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zombie
Last played on
Jonathan Larson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist