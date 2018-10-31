Danny Breaks (born Daniel Whiddett) is a British drum and bass DJ, record producer, and record label owner. He is known for his experimental instrumental hip hop production, and early music career as the breakbeat hardcore artist Sonz of a Loop Da Loop Era.

Whiddett began recording under the alias Sonz of a Loop Da Loop Era during the early 1990s, for the now-defunct record label Suburban Base, notably attaining a Top 40 hit in the UK Singles Chart with "Far Out" in 1991.

In 1994, he established the imprint Droppin' Science and began releasing as Danny Breaks, moving with the evolution of hardcore into jungle, and then into contemporary drum and bass. The label has been inactive since 2002, with Whiddett preferring to release increasingly experimental material on new label Alphabet Zoo.

He has also released records with True Playaz and Moving Shadow, and has additionally recorded under the names D. Whiddett, Droppin' Science and Safari Sounds.

After living in Eastwood, Leigh On Sea, Essex, where he was also raised, he relocated to Cologne, Germany, in 2015.