Kuwar VirkBorn 21 October 1990
Kuwar Virk
1990-10-21
Kuwar Virk (born 21 October 1990) is an Indian Music Director, Singer, Rapper, Songwriter from Delhi, India. He made his debut as a rap artist in the year 2010 as D-Rap Blaster. His first commercial track was Nakhra featuring Mika Singh, Kaptan Laddi which was released in 2014. He made a major entry in Bollywood as a singer with song "Malamaal" from movie Housefull 3.
Miss Karda
Jazzie B
Malamaal
Mika Singh
Banggtown
Kuwar Virk
Rooftop (feat. Kuwar Virk)
Roma Sagar
