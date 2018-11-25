Kuwar Virk (born 21 October 1990) is an Indian Music Director, Singer, Rapper, Songwriter from Delhi, India. He made his debut as a rap artist in the year 2010 as D-Rap Blaster. His first commercial track was Nakhra featuring Mika Singh, Kaptan Laddi which was released in 2014. He made a major entry in Bollywood as a singer with song "Malamaal" from movie Housefull 3.