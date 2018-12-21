LCD Soundsystem Biography (Wikipedia)
LCD Soundsystem is an American rock band from Brooklyn, New York, formed in 2002 by musician James Murphy, co-founder of DFA Records. The band's lineup has had many additions and departures throughout their lifespan, with Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang being the band's other longest-tenured members. They are currently signed to both DFA and Columbia Records.
The band began by recording and releasing multiple singles from 2002 to 2004, the first being "Losing My Edge", one of their signature songs. This led up to the release of their self-titled debut studio album, which was released in 2005. It garnered critical acclaim as well as a Grammy Award nomination for Best Electronic/Dance Album. Their single "Daft Punk Is Playing at My House", which has become the band's most commercially successful single, received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording.
In the following year, LCD Soundsystem recorded and released "45:33", an almost forty-six minute-long composition that was made as a "workout track" especially for Nike as part of their Nike+ Original Run series. In 2007, the band released their second studio album, Sound of Silver, to critical acclaim and another Grammy nomination for Best Electronic/Dance Album. Three years later, LCD Soundsystem released their third studio album, This Is Happening, which became their first top-ten album in the United States.
LCD Soundsystem Tracks
