Marc Carroll (born 25 January 1972) is an Irish musician, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He has released 7 albums and 23 singles. He is currently signed to One Little Indian Records, who released his most recent studio album, Love Is All Or Love Is Not At All on November 6, 2015. The label also released remastered and expanded editions of his first 4 albums in February 2014. He has received considerable critical acclaim for his recorded output but has never reached any significant level of mainstream success. The Irish Times newspaper have called him "One of Ireland's great lost songwriters, touched by genius and whose dealings with the music industry have become the stuff of legend", and British rock critic Fred Deller wrote in Mojo Magazine that his work was "deserving of a far wider audience."