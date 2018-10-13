Anthony Rother (born 29 April 1972) is an electronic music composer, producer and label owner living in Frankfurt, Germany.

Rother's electro sound ("Sex With the Machines", "Simulationszeitalter", "Hacker") is characterized by repetitive machine-like beats, robotic, vocoder-driven vocals, melancholy, futuristic mood and lyrics that often deal with the consequences of technological progress, the relationship between humans and machines, and the role of computers in society.

In addition to electro, Rother also composes dark ambient music ("Elixir of Life", "Art Is a Technology"). He has also produced music for Sven Väth and DJ Hell. Currently, Anthony Rother concentrates on the creation of electro house music.