DagnyBorn 23 July 1990
Dagny
Dagny Norvoll Sandvik (born 23 July 1990 in Tromsø, Norway), known mononymously as Dagny, is a Norwegian pop singer who had success with her debut single "Backbeat". The acoustic version of the song was featured on Grey's Anatomy in the episode "True Colors".
Love You Like That
Dagny
Wearing Nothing
Dagny
Back Beat (Max Sanna & Steve Pitron Remix)
Dagny
Backbeat
Dagny
