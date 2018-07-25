Joan La BarbaraBorn 8 June 1947
Joan La Barbara
1947-06-08
Joan La Barbara Biography
Joan Linda La Barbara (born June 8, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA) is an American vocalist and composer known for her explorations of non-conventional or "extended" vocal techniques. Considered to be a vocal virtuoso in the field of contemporary music, she is credited with advancing a new vocabulary of vocal sounds including trills, whispers, cries, sighs, inhaled tones, and multiphonics (singing two or more pitches simultaneously).
Joan La Barbara Tracks
Erin
Joan La Barbara
Windows
Joan La Barbara
Erin
Joan La Barbara
Journeys of the Mind
Joan La Barbara
Autumn Signal
Joan La Barbara
Quatre Petites Bêtes
Joan La Barbara
Twelvesong
Joan La Barbara
Voice Piece : One-Note Internal Resonance Investigation
Joan La Barbara
Circular Song
Joan La Barbara
Celestial Excursions: Act I – "Is It Light Yet?" - Characters
Jacqueline Humbert
Composer
Etoile Polaire (North Star)
Philip Glass
Cathing
Joan La Barbara
North star - music for the film
Philip Glass
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-17
17
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
Joan La Barbara Links
