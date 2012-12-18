Shai HuludFormed 1995
Shai Hulud
1995
Shai Hulud Biography (Wikipedia)
Shai Hulud is an American metalcore band formed in Pompano Beach, Florida, in 1995 then later moved to Poughkeepsie, New York. The band is named after the giant sandworms in Frank Herbert's novel Dune.
The two mainstay members of Shai Hulud are Matt Fox (guitar), who writes most of the band's musical and lyrical output, and Matt Fletcher (originally guitar, now bass guitar), who assists in writing.
