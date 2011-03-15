Alexander MurraySolo acoustic performer. Glasgow, Scotland.
Alexander Murray
Alexander Murray Tracks
Diamonds & Pearls
Diamonds & Pearls
I'm Not Made of Stone
I'm Not Made of Stone
Resurrection
Resurrection
Time Traveller's Blues
Time Traveller's Blues
Graceland
Graceland
Less Ordinary
Less Ordinary
City Streets
City Streets
Past BBC Events
Proms 1965: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1965-08-28T17:57:29
28
Aug
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1963-07-26T17:57:29
26
Jul
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1960-09-14T17:57:29
14
Sep
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1957-07-25T17:57:29
25
Jul
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
