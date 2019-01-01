Cutting CrewFormed 1985
Cutting Crew
1985
Cutting Crew Biography (Wikipedia)
Cutting Crew are an English rock band formed in London in 1985. They are best remembered for their debut album Broadcast and hit singles, "(I Just) Died in Your Arms", "I've Been in Love Before", "One for the Mockingbird", and "Everything But My Pride".
Cutting Crew Tracks
(I Just) Died In Your Arms
Cutting Crew
(I Just) Died In Your Arms
(I Just) Died In Your Arms
I've Been In Love Before
Cutting Crew
I've Been In Love Before
I've Been In Love Before
