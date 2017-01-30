Sidney HarthBorn 5 October 1925. Died 15 February 2011
Sidney Harth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1925-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2aa0bcfe-45dc-4d73-9dbc-5cf7df53ceb8
Sidney Harth Biography (Wikipedia)
Sidney Harth (5 October 1925 in Cleveland – 15 February 2011 in Pittsburgh) was an American violinist and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sidney Harth Tracks
Sort by
Shéhérazade
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Shéhérazade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Shéhérazade
Last played on
Back to artist