1349Formed 1997
1349
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2aa07e57-bd8a-4fa0-ba5a-72e8f7c3e63e
1349 Biography (Wikipedia)
1349 is a Norwegian black metal band from Oslo, Norway, formed in 1997. The band's name comes from the year the Black Death reached Norway.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
1349 Tracks
Sort by
I Am Abomination
1349
I Am Abomination
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1349 Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist