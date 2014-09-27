Doreen Shaffer
Doreen Shaffer Biography (Wikipedia)
Monica Johnson, better known by her stage name Doreen Shaffer (sometimes spelled Schaffer or Schaeffer), is a Jamaican ska, rocksteady, and reggae singer. Known as the "Queen of Ska", she was a founding member in 1964 of the Skatalites.
