Stephan MathieuBorn 11 October 1967
Stephan Mathieu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1967-10-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a8fd819-80b9-4df7-b36b-613e41b6a04a
Stephan Mathieu Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephan Mathieu (born 11 October 1967) is a German musician and sound artist whose work is based on digital and analog processing techniques. He currently lives and works in Bonn, Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephan Mathieu Tracks
Sort by
Saffron Laudanum
David Sylvian
Saffron Laudanum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh63.jpglink
Saffron Laudanum
Last played on
Stephan Mathieu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist