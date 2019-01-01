Marcel Jean-Pierre Balthazar Miramon (born April 1, 1929 in Bordeaux) is a French singer and actor of the 1960s and 1970s. Amont also recorded in Occitan and promoted Bearn culture from the 1950s.

He is a singer of great artistic career, being one of the most popular in France, and the most prolific of the French language with many years of career. He has sold 300 million albums, has recorded 30 albums, 79 singles 126 ep, 11 compilations and about 1,000 songs in different languages (English, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, German, Irish and Spanish).

He is famous for having performed songs by composers such as Georges Brassens, Léo Ferré and Georges Moustaki. Inspired by American pop and jazz in the style of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Andy Williams. He recorded international hits such as "Blue, bland, blond", "L'amour ça fait passer le temps", "Ballade pour l'espagnol", "Le plus beau tango du monde" and "Cathy, fais-moi danser". His famous song entitled "Le Mexicain" reached number 1 on the charts in France. He has also made films and is director of soundtracks.