Bow Wow Wow English 1980s new wave band. Formed 1980. Disbanded 1983
1980
Bow Wow Wow Biography
Bow Wow Wow are an English new wave band, created by manager Malcolm McLaren in 1980. McLaren recruited members of Adam and the Ants to form the band behind 13-year-old Annabella Lwin on vocals. They released their debut EP Your Cassette Pet in 1980, and had their first UK top 10 hit with "Go Wild in the Country" in 1982. The band's music was characterized by a danceable new wave sound that drew on a Burundi beat provided by Dave Barbarossa on drums, as well as the suggestive lyrics squealed into the mic by their teenage lead vocalist.
Bow Wow Wow Tracks
I Want Candy
Go Wild In The Country
C30 C60 C90 Go
Do You Wanna Hold Me?
Baby On Mars (John Peel session 20th Oct 1982)
Fools Rush In (John Peel session 20th Oct 1982)
Umosex - All Apache(John Peel session 20th Oct 1982)
Raio G String (John Peel session 20th Oct 1982)
C30 C60 C90 - Paris Theatre 1982
Louis Quatorze - Paris Theatre 1982
Cowboy - Paris Theatre 1982
Golly Golly Go Buddy - Paris Theatre 1982
