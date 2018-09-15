Ginger WildheartFrontman of The Wildhearts. Born 17 December 1964
Ginger Wildheart
1964-12-17
Ginger Wildheart Biography (Wikipedia)
Ginger Wildheart (born David Leslie Walls; 17 December 1964 in South Shields) is an English rock guitarist, singer and songwriter. He began his professional career as a guitarist in The Quireboys, but is best known for later having formed and led The Wildhearts. In addition, he has released a number of solo albums and been involved in many other musical projects.
Ginger Wildheart Tracks
The Daylight Hotel
Ginger Wildheart
The Daylight Hotel
The Daylight Hotel
The Pendine Incident
Ginger Wildheart
The Pendine Incident
The Pendine Incident
Paying It Forward
Ginger Wildheart
Paying It Forward
Paying It Forward
Honour
Ginger Wildheart
Honour
Honour
You're The One, You're The One, Yeah, I Know You're The One, You're The One [Yeah, I Know
Ginger Wildheart
You're The One, You're The One, Yeah, I Know You're The One, You're The One [Yeah, I Know
In Vino Veritas
Ginger Wildheart
In Vino Veritas
In Vino Veritas
Black Sugar
Ginger Wildheart
Black Sugar
Black Sugar
