ChampionDJ from Quebec. Born 23 September 1969
Champion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-09-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a818056-ac42-41a1-a9e8-e088f38e1b9b
Champion Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxime Morin (born c. 1969), is a multi-instrumentalist, better known for his work in electronic music under the name DJ Champion or simply Champion. Morin is based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Champion Tracks
Sort by
Young Raiden Dub
Champion & Jammz
Young Raiden Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cvq5.jpglink
Young Raiden Dub
Last played on
Motherboard
Champion
Motherboard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motherboard
Performer
Last played on
Kiss Your Hand vs Motherboard
Wande Coal
Kiss Your Hand vs Motherboard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069zm.jpglink
Kiss Your Hand vs Motherboard
Last played on
Ground Collapse (Mickey Pearce Remix)
Champion
Ground Collapse (Mickey Pearce Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ground Collapse (Mickey Pearce Remix)
Last played on
Kiss Your Hand Vs Motherboard (feat. Champion)
Wande Coal
Kiss Your Hand Vs Motherboard (feat. Champion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069zm.jpglink
Kiss Your Hand Vs Motherboard (feat. Champion)
Last played on
Crazy (Feat. Princess Nyah) (Champion Dub)
Champion
Crazy (Feat. Princess Nyah) (Champion Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy (Feat. Princess Nyah) (D.O.K. & Terror Danjah Remix)
Champion
Crazy (Feat. Princess Nyah) (D.O.K. & Terror Danjah Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy (D.O.K. & Terror Danjah Remix)
Champion
Crazy (D.O.K. & Terror Danjah Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy (D.O.K. & Terror Danjah Remix)
Last played on
Crazy (Feat. Princess Nyah) (Terror Danjah & D.O.K. Remix)
Champion
Crazy (Feat. Princess Nyah) (Terror Danjah & D.O.K. Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy (Terror Danjah & D.O.K. Remix)
Champion
Crazy (Terror Danjah & D.O.K. Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy (Terror Danjah & D.O.K. Remix)
Last played on
Lighter VIP Mix
Champion
Lighter VIP Mix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lighter VIP Mix
Last played on
Lose Control VIP Mix
Champion
Lose Control VIP Mix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lose Control VIP Mix
Last played on
Motherboard (Undisputed Special)
Champion
Motherboard (Undisputed Special)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motherboard (Undisputed Special)
Last played on
Tribal Affair VIP (Kapital Dub)
Champion
Tribal Affair VIP (Kapital Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tribal Affair VIP (Kapital Dub)
Last played on
Motherboard (Undisputed Remix)
Champion
Motherboard (Undisputed Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motherboard (Undisputed Remix)
Last played on
Lighter (Remix)
Champion
Lighter (Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lighter (Remix)
Last played on
Lighter (Seani B Remix)
Champion
Lighter (Seani B Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lighter (Seani B Remix)
Last played on
Champion Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist