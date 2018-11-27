DynastyLate 70's/80's R&B band from the US. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1988
Dynasty
1979
Dynasty Biography (Wikipedia)
Dynasty was an American band, based in Los Angeles, California, created by producer and SOLAR Records label head Dick Griffey, and record producer Leon Sylvers III. The band was known for their dance/pop numbers during the late 1970s and 1980s. Keyboardist Kevin Spencer and vocalists Nidra Beard and Linda Carriere originally comprised the group.
Dynasty Tracks
I Don't Want To Be A Freak (But I Can't Help Myself)
Does That Ring A Bell
Does That Ring A Bell
Check It Out
Check It Out
I Don't Wanna Be A Freak
I Don't Wanna Be A Freak
Here I Am
Here I Am
I Don't Want To Be A Freak (But I Can't Help Myself) (Extended 12 Mix)
Do Me Right
Do Me Right
Adventures In The Land O Music
