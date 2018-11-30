Linda CliffordBorn 14 June 1948
Linda Clifford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a7d1905-f1a0-4d12-9b42-e870e325fc29
Linda Clifford Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Clifford (born June 14, 1948, New York City) is an American R&B, disco and house music singer and actress, who scored hits from the 1970s to the 1980s, most notably "If My Friends Could See Me Now", "Bridge over Troubled Water", "Runaway Love" and "Red Light".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Linda Clifford Tracks
Sort by
Runaway Love
Linda Clifford
Runaway Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway Love
Last played on
Wanna Give it Up (Jamie 3:26 Disco Party Version) (feat. Linda Clifford)
Ralphi Rosari
Wanna Give it Up (Jamie 3:26 Disco Party Version) (feat. Linda Clifford)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Gonna Stop
Linda Clifford
Never Gonna Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Gonna Stop
Last played on
Bridge Over Troubled Water
Linda Clifford
Bridge Over Troubled Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bridge Over Troubled Water
Last played on
If My Friends Could See Me Now
Linda Clifford
If My Friends Could See Me Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Give It Up (Cheap Charly Men edit)
Linda Clifford
Don't Give It Up (Cheap Charly Men edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway Love (12")
Linda Clifford
Runaway Love (12")
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway Love (12")
Last played on
I Can't Let This Good Thing Get Away
Linda Clifford
I Can't Let This Good Thing Get Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Light
Linda Clifford
Red Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Light
Last played on
From Now On
Linda Clifford
From Now On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Now On
Last played on
Runaway Love (Full 12 Version)
Linda Clifford
Runaway Love (Full 12 Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway Love (Full 12 Version)
Last played on
Shoot Your Best Shot
Linda Clifford
Shoot Your Best Shot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shoot Your Best Shot
Last played on
Runaway Love (Original Mix)
Linda Clifford
Runaway Love (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanna Give It Up (Lego's Dub) (feat. Linda Clifford)
Ralphi Rosario
Wanna Give It Up (Lego's Dub) (feat. Linda Clifford)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanna Give It Up (Lego's Dub) (feat. Linda Clifford)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Wanna Give It Up
Ralphi Rosario
Wanna Give It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanna Give It Up
Last played on
I want To Get Away With You
Linda Clifford
I want To Get Away With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I want To Get Away With You
Last played on
Runaway
Linda Clifford
Runaway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway
Last played on
Don't Give It Up
Linda Clifford
Don't Give It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Give It Up
Last played on
Linda Clifford Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist