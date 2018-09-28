Spanish born, Clara Mouriz is rapidly establishing herself as one of the most exciting mezzo-sopranos of her generation. She has been distinguished with an Independent Opera / Wigmore Hall Fellowship for a promising career committed to both opera and song, and she was recently invited to join the BBC New Generation Artist programme.

Clara was awarded the End of Studies Extraordinary Prize from the Escuela Superior de Canto in Madrid then settled in London, graduating from the Royal Academy of Music Opera Course with an Outstanding Diploma. During her studentship she received the Vice-Principal's Award, the prestigious Richard Lewis Award, the Friends of the RAM Wigmore Award and the Audience Prize in the Handel Competition. Clara was recently elected Associate of the Royal Academy of Music.

A committed recital singer, Clara made her debut in Wigmore Hall under the auspices of the Kirckman Concert Society in 2007, and has since returned to Wigmore Hall every season. She appears regularly in Europe and the UK at events including Brighton Festival, Oxford Chamber Music Festival, Leeds Lieder+, the recital series of the Westminster School and Oxford Lieder Festival.

Clara’s latest projects include her debut in Paris’ Musée D’Orsay with a duo recital with Dame Felicity Lott and Graham Johnson and her Edinburgh International Festival debut as Myrtale (Massenet's Thaïs) with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra under Sir Andrew Davis. Other highlights include a critically acclaimed debut as Rossini’s Cenerentola at Malmö Opera; Rosina in ‘Il Barbiere di Siviglia’ at Opera St. Moritz; Cherubino in ‘ Le nozze di Figaro’ for the Classical Opera Company, Berlioz’s ‘Les Nuits d’été’ at Padova’s Auditorium Pollini under Alexander Shelley; and Mozart’s ‘Requiem’ at the Tokyo Opera-city under Daniel Harding. Clara has broadcast for BBC Radio 3 and Radio France and her performance of Ravel’s Sheherazade with the RTVE Orchestra was broadcast by Television Espanola and Radio Nacional. Her first solo recital disc of Spanish songs has been released on the award-winning new record label Sonimage.