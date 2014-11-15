Stoney (born Mark Stoney 24 May 1980) is a British musician, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and performer. To date he has released 3 solo albums and six E.P's under his performer name of Stoney. Known for his sharp lyrics and classic melodies, he was a prominent figure in the "New Yorkshire" music scene (as the NME would label it) in the mid 2000s touring and working alongside acts such as Arctic Monkeys, Long Blondes and Reverend and the Makers. Following relocation to Austin, Texas in 2009, he became a founding member, songwriter and guitarist of acclaimed "dirt-pop" band Bobby Jealousy, who released two acclaimed full-length albums between 2012-2014. Stoney is also an accomplished producer and co-writer for up and coming talent and has worked with Ivor Novello award winning Guy Chambers, Rick Rubin, Warren Huart and Tim Palmer. Stoney currently lives in Sheffield, England.