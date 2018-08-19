Lil Hardin ArmstrongBorn 3 February 1898. Died 27 August 1971
Lil Hardin Armstrong
1898-02-03
Lil Hardin Armstrong Biography (Wikipedia)
Lil Hardin Armstrong (February 3, 1898 – August 27, 1971) was a jazz pianist, composer, arranger, singer, and bandleader. She was the second wife of Louis Armstrong, with whom she collaborated on many recordings in the 1920s.
Her compositions include "Struttin' with Some Barbecue", "Don't Jive Me", "Two Deuces", "Knee Drops", "Doin' the Suzie-Q", "Just for a Thrill" (which was a hit when revived by Ray Charles in 1959), "Clip Joint", and "Bad Boy" (a hit for Ringo Starr in 1978). Armstrong was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2014.
Lil Hardin Armstrong Tracks
Safely Locked Up In My Heart
Lil Hardin Armstrong
Safely Locked Up In My Heart
Safely Locked Up In My Heart
Let's Call It Love
Lil Hardin Armstrong
Let's Call It Love
Let's Call It Love
Doin' The Suzie Q
Lil Hardin Armstrong
Doin' The Suzie Q
Doin' The Suzie Q
Oriental Swing
Lil Hardin Armstrong
Oriental Swing
Oriental Swing
Potato Head Blues
Louis Armstrong
Potato Head Blues
Potato Head Blues
Willie The Weeper
Louis Armstrong
Willie The Weeper
Willie The Weeper
Savoy Blues
Louis Armstrong
Savoy Blues
Savoy Blues
Just For A Thrill
Lil Hardin Armstrong
Just For A Thrill
Just For A Thrill
Lindy Hop
Lil Hardin Armstrong
Lindy Hop
Lindy Hop
