François CouturierBorn 5 February 1950
François Couturier
1950-02-05
François Couturier Biography (Wikipedia)
François Couturier (born 2 May 1950 in Fleury-les-Aubrais, Orléans) is a French jazz pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
François Couturier Tracks
Le pas du chat noir
Anouar Brahem
Le pas du chat noir
Le pas du chat noir
Last played on
Soleil Rouge
François Couturier
Soleil Rouge
Soleil Rouge
Last played on
Ashen Sky
François Couturier
Ashen Sky
Ashen Sky
Last played on
Fremente
Maria Pia De Vito, François Couturier, Anja Lechner & Michele Rabbia, Maria Pia De Vito, François Couturier, Anja Lechner & Michele Rabbia
Fremente
Fremente
Performer
Last played on
Uta - songs for chorus (feat. François Couturier & Dominique Visse)
Toru Takemitsu
Uta - songs for chorus (feat. François Couturier & Dominique Visse)
Uta - songs for chorus (feat. François Couturier & Dominique Visse)
Last played on
Mychkine
François Couturier
Mychkine
Mychkine
Last played on
L'Aube
François Couturier
L'Aube
L'Aube
Last played on
L'Intemporel (Hommage a JS Bach)
François Couturier
L'Intemporel (Hommage a JS Bach)
L'Intemporel (Hommage a JS Bach)
Last played on
