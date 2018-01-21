The Cathedral SingersFormed 1991
The Cathedral Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a6b8075-2c3b-4579-a757-671520686740
The Cathedral Singers Tracks
Sort by
I Am the Bread of Life
The Cathedral Singers
I Am the Bread of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am the Bread of Life
Last played on
LOVE ONE ANOTHER
The Cathedral Singers
LOVE ONE ANOTHER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOVE ONE ANOTHER
Last played on
Do Not Be Vexed (Psalm 37)
The Cathedral Singers
Do Not Be Vexed (Psalm 37)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Not Be Vexed (Psalm 37)
Last played on
We Cannot Measure How You Heal
The Cathedral Singers
We Cannot Measure How You Heal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Cannot Measure How You Heal
Last played on
The Cathedral Singers Links
Back to artist