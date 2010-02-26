Julie Lee is a singer/songwriter originally from Maryland now living in Nashville, Tennessee. She is also a member of the band Old Black Kettle, with Sarah Siskind, and has collaborated with Sarah Masen, Ron Block, Mike Farris, Vince Gill, Tim O'Brien, & Kenny Vaughan . Her songs have been covered by a wide range of artists but most notably, by Alison Krauss."Away Down the River" and "Jacob's Dream" (the story of the Lost Children of the Alleghenies) were recently recorded on her latest collection album, A Hundred Miles or More: A Collection (2007). Julie Has toured extensively in the UK and US as an Americana Folk Artist. Most notably, she has opened for Alison Krauss & Union Station at The Historic Ryman Auditorium in 2001, & played her own set at The Newport Folk Festival (2007).