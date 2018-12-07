MêléeUS pop-punk/rock band. Formed 1999. Disbanded 2012
Mêlée
1999
Mêlée Biography (Wikipedia)
Mêlée is an American rock band from Orange County in California. Formed in 2000, the band consists of Ricky Sans, Chris Cron, Ryan Malloy and Derek Lee Rock. The group released their debut album Everyday Behavior under Los Angeles-based independent label Subcity Records in 2004. In 2006, they were signed with major record label Warner Bros. Records, and subsequently, in 2007 made their major record label debut Devils & Angels. In 2010, they released their follow up album on Warner titled The Masquerade, released in Japan and digitally in North America.
