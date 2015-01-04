Ruth Waldron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a651d33-f53a-4dc7-a333-b7221f52d726
Ruth Waldron Tracks
Sort by
Speak To Me
Pastor David Daniel, Pastor David Daniel, People's Christian Fellowship Choir, Shean Roberts, Ruth Waldron & People's Christian Fellowship Choir
Speak To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speak To Me
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 7: Gospel Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exhgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-16T18:12:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cxk6m.jpg
16
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 7: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist