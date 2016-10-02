Annisokay (stylized as annisokay, pronounced Ann is okay) is a German post-hardcore band from Halle, Saxony-Anhalt.

The band consists of screamer Dave Grunewald, guitarists Christoph Wieczorek and Norbert Rose, as well as bassist Philipp Kretzschmar and drummer Daniel Herrmann. Former members are Torsten Schwan, Sebastian Lohrisch, Simon Sadewasser (all bass), Kay Westphal (drums) and Felix Fröhlich (vocals).

Up to date Annisokay released two demo-CDs, an EP and two studioalbums: The Lucid Dream[er] was originally self-released in 2012 (2013 via Radtone Records in Japan) and was re-released in 2014 when the band signed a label deal with SPV GmbH. The follow-up record Enigmatic Smile was released in March 2015 and peaked at no. 68 in the German albums charts.

Annisokay toured Germany several times and played alongside acts like Silverstein, Callejon and Eskimo Callboy. They played at 2014s edition of Summer Breeze Open Air and at Mair1 Festival in Montabaur.