Eddie EdwardsBritish ski-jumper & pop singer. Born 5 December 1963
Michael Edwards (born 5 December 1963), known as "Eddie the Eagle", is an English skier who in 1988 became the first competitor since 1928 to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping, finishing last in the 70 m and 90 m events. He became the British ski jumping record holder, ninth in amateur speed skiing (106.8 km/h (66.4 mph)), and a stunt jumping world record holder for jumping over 6 buses.
In 2016, he was portrayed by Taron Egerton in the biographical film Eddie the Eagle.
