Jack Holiday
Born 11 March 1982
Jack Holiday
1982-03-11
Jack Holiday Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Korcan better known by his stage name Jack Holiday, is a Swiss DJ, songwriter and music producer and considered a renowned figure in Swiss house music, well known for his collaborations with Swiss DJ Mike Candys and with Christopher S. The three have carved up a partnership in similar fashion to the Swedish House Mafia.
