Dino, Desi & Billy were an American singing group that existed between 1964 and 1969. The group featured Dean "Dino" Martin (Dean Paul Martin, the son of traditional pop singer Dean Martin), Desi Arnaz, Jr. (Desiderio Arnaz IV, the son of television stars Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball), and their friend Billy Hinsche. A reconstituted version of the group performed between 1998 and 2010.
