Jes BriedenTrance vocalist. Born 10 May 1974
Jes Brieden Biography (Wikipedia)
Jes Brieden (born May 10, 1974), known mononymously as Jes (stylized as JES), is an American singer, songwriter, producer, composer, and DJ from New York. She is a co-founder of the US dance band Motorcycle who released the world-famous song "As The Rush Comes" in 2003.
