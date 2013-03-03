Pressure 4-5 was an alternative rock/metal group hailing from Santa Barbara, California. The band released one studio album, Burning the Process, in October 2001 and toured into the following year. They soon after broke up upon many of the band members leaving for lifestyles not relating to music.

Although often categorized under the alternative and nu metal genres popular at the time, Pressure 4-5, not wanting to be pigeonholed with current trends, insisted they were not metal but rather a "heavy rock band with introspective and somewhat intelligent lyrics" and "not chanting the next rap rock tech phrases in our songs."