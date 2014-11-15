Tony ReevesBorn 18 April 1943
Tony Reeves
1943-04-18
Tony Reeves Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony "Tony" Reeves (born 18 April 1943, New Eltham, South East London) is an English bass guitarist/contrabassist, noted for his "extremely prominent and complex bass sound" and use of electronic effects.
Pendulum
Dave Tomlin, Mike Taylor Trio, Mike Taylor Quartet, Mike Taylor Quartet, Tony Reeves & Jon Hiseman
Pendulum
Pendulum
