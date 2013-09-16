Bachir AttarBorn 1964
Bachir Attar
1964
Bachir Attar Biography (Wikipedia)
Bachir Attar (born 1964 in Jajouka, Morocco) is the leader of The Master Musicians of Jajouka led by Bachir Attar. He is the son of Hadj Abdesalam Attar, who led the group Master Musicians of Jajouka at the time of their album, Brian Jones Presents The Pipes of Pan at Jajouka, produced by Brian Jones in 1968.
Jnuin (feat. Bachir Attar & Ornette Coleman)
Master Musicians of Jajouka
Jnuin (feat. Bachir Attar & Ornette Coleman)
Jnuin (feat. Bachir Attar & Ornette Coleman)
