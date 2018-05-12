Justin WarfieldBorn 20 April 1973
Justin Warfield (born 20 April 1973) is a musician and hip hop emcee of African-American and Jewish Russian-Romanian maternal parentage, who is half of the darkwave duo She Wants Revenge. In 1993, he released a hip-hop album titled My Field Trip to Planet 9, which featured production from Prince Paul and QDIII. His latest album, the self-released Black Hesh Cult Mixtape, was released in July 2013.
Bug Powder Dust
Bomb the Bass
Bug Powder Dust
Bug Powder Dust
Last played on
Season Of The Vid (feat. Justin Warfield)
QD III
Season Of The Vid (feat. Justin Warfield)
Season Of The Vid (feat. Justin Warfield)
Last played on
