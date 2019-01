Justin Warfield (born 20 April 1973) is a musician and hip hop emcee of African-American and Jewish Russian-Romanian maternal parentage, who is half of the darkwave duo She Wants Revenge. In 1993, he released a hip-hop album titled My Field Trip to Planet 9, which featured production from Prince Paul and QDIII. His latest album, the self-released Black Hesh Cult Mixtape, was released in July 2013.

