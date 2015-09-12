George Morrow (born August 15, 1925 in Pasadena, CA - died May 26, 1992 in Orlando, FL) was a jazz bassist.

Although most closely associated with Max Roach and Clifford Brown, Morrow also appears on recordings by Sonny Rollins and Sonny Stitt.

After leaving the military, George played with Charlie Parker, Sonny Criss, Teddy Edwards, Hampton Hawes and other musicians who were in L.A. George then spent five years in San Francisco (1948–53), often appearing at the Bop City jazz club and working with Dexter Gordon, Wardell Gray, Billie Holiday and Sonny Clark, among others.

According to Roach, Morrow had been "free-lancing around San Francisco clubs" when they hired him to play with them after having rejecting two other bassists. He appeared on all of the studio albums made the Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet. After that band dissolved due to the deaths of Brown and Richie Powell in a car accident, Morrow continued recording with Max Roach's band. He also worked with Anita O'Day in the 1970s before joining the Disney World house band in 1976.